Egg prices surge in Hyderabad as summer heat impacts poultry farms

Hyderabad: Egg prices in Hyderabad have increased sharply, putting pressure on household budgets.

In just two weeks, the cost of eggs in the retail market has gone up by Rs 3 per piece.

Egg prices in retail, wholesale in Hyderabad

Earlier, eggs were available at Rs 4 each, but now the price has reached Rs 7 in retail shops across the city. In wholesale market, it is being offered at around Rs 6.30 per egg.

As per poultry farmers, the sudden rise in prices is mainly due to high temperatures during the summer season.

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The heat has led to a significant increase in bird deaths. According to farmers, mortality among poultry is about 30 percent higher in summer compared to other times of the year due to which egg prices rise in Hyderabad.

Prices dropped in March

Egg prices had dropped in March for a short time when exports were affected due to the West Asia conflict.

However, the relief was temporary and prices have now started rising again due to supply issues.