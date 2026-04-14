Mango prices may fall in Hyderabad as exports decline due to West Asia crisis

Hyderabad: The mango prices in Hyderabad are likely to fall in the coming days as the exports of the fruits have dropped significantly due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Exporters are currently waiting for the situation to become normal.

Exports

Every year, Telangana exports mangoes to various countries, particularly the UAE, US, and Canada. However, due to the war, the demand for the fruit has declined.

On average each year, India exports around 30 thousand metric tonnes of mangoes, and out of them, the highest share of over 10 thousand metric tonnes goes to the UAE.

However, due to the rising cost of export and uncertainty in the region, the exports are likely to be impacted, and it may result in a dip in mango prices not only in Hyderabad but also in other cities in India.

On the other hand, exports to other destinations like the US and Canada are also hit due to an increase in freight rates.

As per a report published in Times of India, exports recording a 20-30 percent decline.

Though it will reduce the rates in the domestic market, exporters are not sure whether the premium quality of the fruits will be able to find buyers locally.

Mango prices in Hyderabad

Currently, the popular Benishan variety is being sold between Rs 150–200 per kilogram. Rasaal mangoes, known for their sweetness and juicy flavor, are available at Rs 100–150 per kilogram in Hyderabad.

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The city gets diverse mango varieties from districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

As the crisis in West Asia continues, mango prices are likely to dip due to a rise in supply in Hyderabad and other cities in India.