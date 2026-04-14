Expected date of Telangana SSC exam results 2026

The evaluation of Telugu, Hindi, English, and Mathematics answer scripts has already been completed.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 10:17 am IST|   Updated: 14th April 2026 10:19 am IST
Students celebrating high school exam results in a classroom with a laptop displaying pass message.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations has completed the exams of major subjects of the SSC 2026 in Telangana and is now carrying out evaluations to release the results.

Students across the state can expect their results to be announced in the first week of May 2026.

Evaluation

The evaluation of Telugu, Hindi, English, and Mathematics answer scripts has already been completed.

Subhan Bakery

It is expected that the evaluation of Physical Science and Biological Science answer scripts will be completed on or before April 16.

The evaluation of Social Studies answer scripts is expected to be done between April 17 and 23.

After completion of the evaluation phase, result processing will require a few days before final declaration.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

How to download Telangana SSC exam results 2026

Once released, the results will be made available online. To access the results, students need to visit any of the following websites:

On the website, students must enter their roll numbers along with other details from their admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy for quick reference while checking their results.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 10:17 am IST|   Updated: 14th April 2026 10:19 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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