18-year-old girl dies in car accident on ORR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a car accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, an 18-year-old girl died and two others were injured on Sunday, April 12. The accident took place near Vattinagulapally.

The deceased has been identified as Anjum, a second-year degree student and a resident of Patancheru.

12-year-old girl injured due to car accident on Hyderabad ORR

At the time of the accident, the girl was travelling in a car along with her 12-year-old sister Zainab and the driver, Mohammed Abdul Muktadar, who is 20 years old.

While the girl died in the accident, the other two, including her sister, received injuries.

As per the details of the case, the three had left their home around noon to visit Wonderla. However, at around 3 pm, their car met with an accident near Neopolis on the ORR.

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The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the car after he reportedly hit a moving lorry on the Hyderabad ORR, leading to the death of the girl.

Treatment

The persons who got injured in the accident were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, a complaint was filed by the victim’s father, Ayub Ali. Based on the complaint, the Gachibowli Police registered a case.

Further investigation is going on.