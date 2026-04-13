Hyderabad may witness intense summer as IMD forecasts surge in temperature

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad need to gear up for an intense summer for the next five days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast a surge in maximum temperature.

For the next five days, the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 36–40 degrees Celsius.

Temperature may touch 44 degrees Celsius in other districts

As per the weather department, the maximum temperatures in other districts of the state are likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius.

The districts where 44 degrees Celsius is expected are Adilabad, Jagitial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Sangareddy, Rajanna Siricilla, etc.

Apart from IMD, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasting, T Balaji, on his X handle ‘Telangana Weatherman’, wrote, “Hyderabad will be roasted at 40–42°C heat in the next 7 days continuously.”

TORTURE HEATWAVE ALERT ⚠️🔥



Dear people of Telangana, get ready for MAJOR HEATWAVE from today



Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Gadwal will roast at 42-45°C in next 7days ⚠️⚠️⚠️🔥



Hyderabad will… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 13, 2026

As per his forecasts, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Gadwal will witness 42–45 degrees Celsius in the next 7 days.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert ahead of intense summer

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city. The alert is valid till April 17.

For the districts where temperatures are likely to reach 44 degrees Celsius, the weather department has issued an orange alert for the same period.

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In view of the expected intense summer and IMD Hyderabad forecasts for the temperatures, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.