Heatwave may grip Hyderabad today before evening rains

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents may have to deal with two extreme weather conditions today as the city is likely to experience intense heatwave conditions during the afternoon, followed by rains in the evening.

The rains in the evening are expected to bring relief from the scorching temperatures.

Yellow alert due to expected rains in Hyderabad

In view of the expected weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert.

It has forecast heatwave conditions in the afternoon and thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in the evening.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for his accurate forecasts, on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, predicted that the temperatures in north and east Telangana will be around 40–42 degrees Celsius, whereas in Hyderabad, they will reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

However, he forecast isolated passing rains during the evening/night in Hyderabad.

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Temperatures recorded on Monday

As per data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), the highest maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dummugudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

Today, the temperatures are likely to rise due to the heatwave. However, Hyderabad is likely to witness rains in the evening, which are expected to bring relief from the intense heat.