Bus catches fire at Nampally in Hyderabad

The accident resulted in a slowdown in traffic in the area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Fire flames with intense orange and yellow hues, creating a dynamic and energetic visual.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A bus caught fire near Haj House in Nampally, Hyderabad, on the morning of Tuesday, June 16.

The accident resulted in a slowdown in traffic in the area.

More details are awaited.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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