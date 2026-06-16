Bus catches fire at Nampally in Hyderabad

Representative image Hyderabad: A bus caught fire near Haj House in Nampally, Hyderabad, on the morning of Tuesday, June 16. The accident resulted in a slowdown in traffic in the area. More details are awaited. TagsFire Haj House Hyderabad Nampally Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter | Published: 16th June 2026 9:05 am IST Facebook X LinkedIn Pinterest Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Telegram Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.