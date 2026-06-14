Bengaluru cops go to Jaipur to make arrest, get caught for bribe

Bengaluru: In an embarrassing development for the Bengaluru Police, three personnel attached to the HAL Police Station have reportedly been caught by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while on an official visit to Jaipur to arrest an accused in a dowry harassment case.

The officials identified as PSI Anita, Head Constable Uluvappa and Constable Yatish had travelled to Jaipur as part of an investigation into a dowry-related complaint registered in Bengaluru. According to preliminary information, the police team had located the accused and initiated proceedings for his arrest.

However, allegations surfaced that the officers demanded money from the accused in exchange for favourable treatment in the case. Sources said the accused informed the police personnel that he could arrange only a limited amount of money and subsequently alerted authorities about the alleged demand.

Acting on the information, Rajasthan ACB officials reportedly laid a trap at a hotel in Jaipur’s Gangaur area. The Bengaluru police personnel were allegedly caught while accepting Rs 40,000 from the accused. They had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh initially.

Following the operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the three police personnel and initiated questioning. Officials are now investigating the circumstances under which the alleged demand for money was made and whether any other individuals were involved.

The incident has sparked concern within police circles, as the officers were on official duty outside the state when the alleged bribery episode took place. Senior police officials in Karnataka are expected to seek a detailed report on the matter from their Rajasthan counterparts.

The accused in the dowry harassment case and the police officers involved are expected to be questioned further as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether additional legal action will be initiated against the officers.