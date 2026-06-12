MPDO in Telangana ACB’s net, accepted bribes through son

The accused officer, Penugonda Radhika, was caught red-handed along with Mandal Panchayat Officer K Yakaiah.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, June 12, arrested the Narsimhulapet Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) for allegedly accepting bribes through her son.

The accused officer, Penugonda Radhika, was caught red-handed along with Mandal Panchayat Officer K Yakaiah while the officers were collecting bribes of Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, ACB said.

The officers had asked for a bribe from the complainant in exchange for issuing instructions to the Panchayath Secretary of Padamatigudem village, to mortgage 15.75 per cent of the complainant’s land to the Gram Panchayath as security for carrying out the layout development.

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The MPDO had allegedly routed the money through her son and driver C Nagarjuna.

Both officers had earlier accepted Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, from the complainant.

All three have been arrested and will be produced before a special ACB court in Warangal.

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