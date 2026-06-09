Telangana ACB uncovers assets worth Rs 17.9 cr from R&B official

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, June 9, registered a disproportionate assets case against Mohan Naik Jarupla, Engineer-in-Chief of the Roads and Buildings Department, alleging that he amassed assets worth Rs 17.94 crore beyond his known sources of income.

According to ACB officials, the case was registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The officer is accused of acquiring substantial assets through alleged corrupt practices during his tenure in government service.

Following the registration of the FIR, ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at 17 locations, including the officer’s residence, office premises, and properties linked to his relatives, associates and suspected benamidars.

During the raids, officials unearthed assets with an estimated official value of Rs. 17.94 crore. The ACB stated that the actual market value of the properties is likely to be significantly higher.

The assets identified include 19.38 acres of agricultural land in Nizamabad district, seven flats in Kompally and Gachibowli, a triplex villa in Miyapur, an under-construction house in Kukatpally, and an advance payment of Rs 1 crore for a proposed villa in Nizamabad.

Investigators also found Rs 55 lakh in cash, bank deposits worth Rs 1.44 crore, gold ornaments weighing 2.5 kg valued at Rs 2 crore, silver ornaments weighing 6 kg, household articles worth Rs 1.26 crore, electronic gadgets, and two vehicles.

ACB officials said further verification of additional assets is underway. The accused officer is expected to be arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad, for judicial remand.