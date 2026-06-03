ACB uncovers Rs 5.92cr assets from phone-tapping accused cop

Hyderabad: The ACB on Wednesday, June 3, said it registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against a suspended police official and found assets worth over Rs 5.92 crore during searches conducted at his residence and places belonging to his relatives and other associates.

The accused was arrested and is being produced before a court here for judicial remand, ACB sources said.

The case was registered against Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao, now under suspension, who is one of the accused in the case related to alleged “phone tapping” during the previous BRS regime.

The suspendend police official allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in “corrupt practices and dubious means” during his service, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

As the offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), searches were conducted on Wednesday at Bhujanga Rao’s residence and 15 other places belonging to his relatives, “benamidars” and other associates, the ACB said.

During the searches, documents relating to 27.9 acres of agricultural land, five open plots, two houses, and one commercial building were found.

Further during the searches, net cash of Rs 3.83 lakh, bank balances amounting to Rs 8 lakh, and gold ornaments weighing about one kg, were found in addition to two cars.

The total value of the assets detected is Rs 5,92,54,500 while the market value of the immovable properties may be many times higher than the document value.

The ACB further said during the search at Bhujanga Rao’s residence, 29 liquor bottles were also noticed and in this regard intimation was given to Excise officials for necessary action.

Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation, the ACB added.