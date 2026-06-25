Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shares devastating family news

Shahid Akhtar had been dealing with health issues and reportedly died due to lung failure

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Shoaib Akhtar (Instagram)

Islamabad: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is mourning the loss of his elder brother, Shahid Akhtar, who passed away after battling health issues.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on social media, Shoaib wrote, “I’m very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala.”

According to reports in Pakistani media, Shahid Akhtar had been dealing with health issues and reportedly died due to lung failure. However, the family has not officially disclosed the cause of death.

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For Shoaib, Shahid was more than just an elder brother. He played a significant role in supporting the former cricketer during his early struggles and remained a strong pillar throughout his journey.

Following the announcement, fans, former cricketers and well-wishers flooded social media with condolence messages for the Akhtar family.

The tragic loss comes nearly five years after Shoaib lost his mother. Since retiring from international cricket, the former pacer has remained active as a cricket analyst and commentator, regularly appearing on television and digital platforms during major tournaments.

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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