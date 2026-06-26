Bengaluru’s new SM Krishna Road to open on June 27

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to get a major infrastructure boost with the inauguration of the much-awaited Major Arterial Road (MAR) on June 27. The 10.7-km corridor, connecting Challaghatta Metro Station on Mysuru Road with Kadabagere Cross on Magadi Road, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between south and west Bengaluru.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to name the road after former Chief Minister S. M. Krishna, recognising his vision for a modern and investment-friendly Bengaluru.

Constructed by Star Infotech, the 10-lane arterial road features service roads and modern underpasses. Once operational, commuters travelling between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road will be able to complete the journey in just 15 minutes, compared to the current travel time of nearly an hour via NICE Road or the Nayandahalli-Sumanahalli corridor.

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The new road is expected to benefit commuters travelling to Peenya, Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagara and other industrial hubs by offering a toll-free alternative to NICE Road. Transporters are expected to save both fuel and travel time while avoiding congestion within the city.

Officials believe the project will also boost commercial activity around Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, encouraging industrial growth and creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The project, spread across 321 acres, faced several hurdles during execution, including land acquisition disputes and over 100 legal cases. BDA officials, led by Chairman N.A. Harris and Commissioner Tushar Girinath Manivannan, held extensive consultations with local residents before completing the project.

The road also passes through a portion of the Sulikere Reserve Forest. To minimise ecological impact, two dedicated wildlife underpasses have been constructed to facilitate safe movement of animals. Additionally, two railway underpasses were completed within three months to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across the Bengaluru-Mysuru railway line.

The Major Arterial Road will connect all nine blocks of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters travelling from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kunigal, Magadi and Ramanagara into Bengaluru.