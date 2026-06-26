Full-fledged jungle safaris return to Bandipur and Nagarahole

Bengaluru: Wildlife enthusiasts can once again enjoy unrestricted jungle safaris at Karnataka’s iconic Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, with the state government approving the complete resumption of safari operations after reviewing expert recommendations.

The government has accepted the findings of a technical committee that assessed the environmental impact and carrying capacity of both protected forests. The panel recommended that safari activities could safely return to full-scale operations based on scientific evaluation of the reserves.

Forest authorities have been instructed to ensure that safari operations continue under regulated guidelines so that tourism does not interfere with wildlife conservation efforts.

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In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said Karnataka has consistently followed a sustainable eco-tourism model that supports biodiversity conservation while creating livelihood opportunities for people living around forest areas. Responsible tourism, the government said, plays an important role in protecting wildlife, generating employment and promoting local economic development.

The state also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that tourism activities remain compatible with long-term conservation goals and provide visitors with a safe and enriching wildlife experience.

The government had suspended safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole in November 2025 after rising instances of human-animal conflict prompted precautionary measures. Subsequently, on February 19 this year, safari services were allowed to resume at 50 per cent capacity for limited durations under strict operational guidelines.

With the latest approval, safari services will now function at full capacity, marking a significant boost for Karnataka’s eco-tourism sector and offering renewed opportunities for visitors to explore two of the state’s premier tiger reserves.