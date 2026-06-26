Bengaluru triple murder: Main accused held in Puducherry

Bengaluru: The prime accused in the sensational triple murder case in Bengaluru has been arrested in Puducherry following an extensive manhunt by Karnataka and Puducherry police. Kenneth, who had allegedly fled after the brutal killings, was taken into custody on Thursday night, June 25, days after his alleged accomplice and girlfriend, Shwetha, was arrested.

Case details

The case pertains to the murder of three members of a family at an apartment in Seegehalli under the KR Puram police limits. The victims were identified as Somasundaram (55), his wife Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (20). Police allege that Shwetha, the elder daughter of the couple, conspired with Kenneth to eliminate her family members.

According to investigators, Muthulakshmi and Supriya died on the spot after they were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon. Somasundaram, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the hospital by neighbours but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Soon after the incident, Bengaluru City Police constituted multiple special teams to trace the accused. Shwetha was arrested near the Puducherry Railway Station on June 23 and has since been remanded to seven days of police custody for further interrogation. However, Kenneth managed to evade the police and remained on the run.

Police intensified the search by forming six special teams with the assistance of the Puducherry police. Acting on specific intelligence that Kenneth was hiding in the Anna Salai area of Puducherry, officers launched a surveillance operation and arrested him at around 10 pm on Thursday.

Investigators said Kenneth’s arrest is expected to provide crucial leads into the planning and execution of the murders. Police are likely to question him regarding his movements after the crime, the alleged motive behind the killings and the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

A significant development in the investigation came from the dying declaration of Somasundaram. Before he died, he reportedly told police that Kenneth was the person who stabbed the family. Investigators believe this statement played a crucial role in establishing Kenneth’s alleged involvement, despite Shwetha’s reported claim that he was not directly responsible for the murders.

Police are expected to produce Kenneth before the jurisdictional court before bringing him to Bengaluru on transit remand for further questioning. The investigation into one of the city’s most shocking family murder cases is continuing.