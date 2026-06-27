Not a leopard: Forest Department clarifies pug marks near RGIA

The Rangareddy District Forest Range Officer, Veerisham, confirmed that upon investigation, it was revealed that the pug marks were left by a wild animal.

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Pug marks of a tiger discovered in Siddipet villages, indicating tiger presence and activity in the.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Forest Department on Saturday, June 27, said the pug marks found at a school near the Hyderabad airport did not belong to a leopard but to a wild animal.

Panic gripped local residents early Saturday, prompting calls to police and forest officials after pug marks were discovered at GMR Chinmayi Vidyalaya, a corporate social responsibility school (CSR) of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, RGIA Police Station Sub-Inspector, Harika, said the Forest Department was not confident the marks belonged to a leopard. “They said it could be a dog’s, too. Confidently nai bolsakte.”

Subhan Bakery

The Rangareddy District Forest Range Officer, Veerisham, confirmed that upon investigation, it was revealed that the pug marks were not left by a leopard. “We are currently at the site. Along with the Forest Department team, the Nehru Zoological Park officials are also here. We have looked at the marks and found that they were wild animals, not a leopard.”

He said two sets of pug marks were found, one of a wild animal, while the other was of a wild boar. “The unidentified pug marks definitely belong to the cat family,” Veerisham said.

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Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim is a journalist with The Siasat Daily, specialising in the coverage of hate crime. She holds a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, with a focus on… More »
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