Month after bribery arrest, Telangana govt officer faces DA case

Hyderabad: A month after a senior revenue official in Medchal-Malkajgiri district was arrested and subsequently suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Thursday, June 25, booked the officer in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

T Sucharitha, who worked as a Tahsildar, Executive Magistrate and Joint Sub-Registrar, had demanded Rs 1 lakh per acre from the complainant to process and approve the NALA conversion application of 30 acres of agricultural land.

She was caught along with her driver, V Nagesh.

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On Thursday, the ACB levelled cheating and fraud charges against Sucharitha, accusing her of allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

In a search operation at her residence and three other places, officials found Rs 12 lakh cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.2 crore, and Rs 38 lakh in her bank accounts, one Volkswagen car and one Hyundai Creta car.

Suchariha has three flats across Hyderabad, two plots in Keesara, Khanamet villages and an agricultural land in Damarakunta village of Siddipet district, as per the ACB release. Officials found immovable and movable assets worth Rs 5,05,52,465 (over Rs 5 crore).

Investigations are underway.