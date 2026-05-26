Telangana ACB arrests two govt servants, one private person in bribery cases

One of the goverment officers is a revenue officer while the other is a surveyor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2026 8:06 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Two government officers from different departments and a private person were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes to do official duties.

Revenue officer, driver held

In the first case, a senior revenue official working at the office of the Tahsildar of Shamirpet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district was arrested in an ACB trap for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh as a bribe.

According to the ACB, T Sucharitha, who worked as a Tahsildar, Executive Magistrate and Joint Sub-Registrar, had demanded Rs 1 lakh per acre from the complainant to process and approve the NALA conversion application of 30 acres of agricultural land.

She accepted the Rs 2 lakh through her private driver, identified as V Nagesh.

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Both the Tahsildar and the driver were produced before the special court at Nampally.

Gadwal Surveyor lands in ACB net

In the second case, ACB officials caught a mandal surveyor red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Kammari Brahmaiah had demanded Rs 15,000 to conduct a land survey related to the complainant’s parents’ property.

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He had already received Rs 5,000 as advance payment on May 6. On Tuesday, he was caught accepting the remaining amount.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally.

The identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2026 8:06 pm IST

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