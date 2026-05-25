Telangana ACB catches two govt officers red-handed for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two government officers for demanding and accepting bribes to do official duties.

In the first case, a Divisional Executive Engineer working in the Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) was caught red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at his residence in Bhavani Nagar, Hanamkonda.

Ganti Srikanth works in Palakurthi. According to the complainant, he demanded the money to record final measurements in M-books and process the pending bills. He was produced before the special judge in Warangal.

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In another case, ACB officials arrested a record assistant working in the Deputy Inspector of Schools (DIoS), Amberpet Division, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to process retirement benefits.

The accused officer, S Shivanand, had demanded the bribe from the complainant, whose mother had recently retired.

The tainted amount was recovered from his possession. He was produced before the Principal Special Judge in Nampally.