Telangana BJP leaders assault principal for teaching Urdu

Hyderabad: Local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed a private school in Nizamabad’s Armoor on Saturday, June 27, and slapped the school principal for teaching Urdu.

The incident occurred at Bharat Chandra School in the presence of police officials.

According to local reports, the saffron leaders claimed that their children were taught “Urdu songs,” “kalma,” “had Urdu writings in their books,” and noticed “behavioural changes.”

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Amroor Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayana said that a case has been registered against BJP town president, Balu, and others for intimidation, trespassing and assault.

A case has also been registered against the principal Amir Khan, Urdu teacher Huma and school correspondent Mallaiah “for teaching Urdu without permission.” They have been charged under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

No one has been arrested so far, and an investigation is underway.