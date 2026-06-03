Phone-tapping: Telangana ACB raids Bhujanga Rao’s properties

ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at residences and properties belonging to Rao, his family members and relatives.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:07 am IST
A police officer in uniform sitting at a desk with files and papers against an orange background.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday, June 3, raided around 15 properties linked to suspended police officer Bhujanga Rao, who is facing allegations of illegal phone tapping and possession of assets disproportionate to his known income.

ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at residences and properties belonging to Rao, his family members and relatives, sources told Siasat.com.

Rao, who served as an Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), was suspended by the Telangana government after allegations surfaced of his involvement in an illegal phone surveillance operation.

Subhan Bakery

Officials said teams were examining documents, financial records and property papers seized during the searches to determine the extent of assets accumulated by the officer.

Further details are expected to emerge after the completion of the searches and scrutiny of the seized documents.The ACB has not issued an official statement on the findings. Investigations are continuing.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:07 am IST

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