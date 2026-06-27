Hyderabad: Netflix is ready to lock the doors again, and this time the show is not only depending on reality show regulars. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has brought together TV favourites, social media stars, celebrity family members, influencers and names who already come with their own fan following.

The fun part is that this lineup has something for every type of viewer. Daily soap fans have their favourites, Gen Z has its internet faces, reality show lovers have familiar drama makers and Bollywood followers have names connected to big celebrity families.

Also Read Reason why is Kangana Ranaut out from Lock Upp 2

Here’s the reported list of Lock Upp 2 contestants and where viewers may have seen them before.

Lock Upp season 2 contestants list

1. Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor is not just another TV actor entering a reality show. He is one of the most recognisable faces of Indian television, best remembered for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Viewers have also seen him in films and OTT projects over the years. His calm, senior and polished image will be interesting to watch inside a high-pressure jail format.

2. Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja is known to most Bollywood fans as Govinda’s wife, but she has also built her own public image through interviews and appearances. She is outspoken, emotional and not someone who filters her words too much. That alone makes her a strong reality show candidate because Lock Upp needs people who react, not people who play safe.

3. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar comes with a massive TV fan base. Viewers know him from Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka. He has mostly been seen in polished romantic and family drama roles, so fans will now get to see what happens when the camera is on him without a script.

4. Akanksha Chamola aka Akanksha Khanna

Akanksha Chamola is known in the TV circle and is also recognised as Gaurav Khanna’s wife. For many viewers, Lock Upp will be the first time they get to see her personality beyond social media and public appearances. That makes her one of the names who can either surprise the audience or get lost in the crowd.

5. Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda is one of the strongest TV names on the list. Fans know him from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. He has a loyal fan base that follows him closely, so his entry can bring a lot of online buzz to the show.

6. Madhuri Grover

Madhuri Grover is known as Ashneer Grover’s wife, but Lock Upp gives her a chance to step out of that shadow. Ashneer became a household name after Shark Tank India and later hosted Rise and Fall. Now, Madhuri gets her own reality show moment, and viewers will be curious to see if she brings the same sharp energy.

7. Varun Yadav aka Laila

Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, is a content creator from Delhi. He has built a strong following through comedy and social media content. He brings the internet crowd to the show, and if he manages to convert his online personality into real-time entertainment, he can become one of the fun faces inside the jail.

8. Akanksha Choudhary

Akanksha Choudhary was seen in Splitsvilla 16, where she already got a taste of reality show drama, fights and public judgement. Lock Upp is a tougher space, but her past reality show experience may help her understand how to stay visible.

9. Yogesh Rawat

Yogesh Rawat has been seen in Roadies and Splitsvilla 16. He is a dancer, influencer and reality show face. His entry becomes more interesting because Akanksha Choudhary is also part of the reported lineup, giving fans a familiar reality show equation to watch again.

10. Pamala Serena

Pamala Serena was seen in Desi Bling, where her equation with Tejasswi Prakash grabbed attention. She has the glam factor, but Lock Upp is not just about looks. The format will test how she handles pressure, politics and confrontations.

11. Sufi Motiwala

Sufi Motiwala is a fashion commentator and social media influencer known for his sharp takes. Viewers also saw him in The Traitors Season 1. His biggest strength is his tongue, and inside Lock Upp, that can either make him a fan favourite or put him in trouble.

12. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved faces on Indian television. Viewers know her from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. She has played emotional and strong characters on screen, but Lock Upp will show fans how she handles real conflict without a script.

13. Riyaz Aly

Riyaz Aly is one of the biggest social media names in the lineup. He became popular through short videos and later appeared in several music videos. His fan base is young, active and loud online, which can help the show pull in Gen Z viewers.

14. Shreshta Iyer

Shreshta Iyer is known as cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister. She is also active as a reel creator. For many viewers, she will be a fresh face, and that can work in her favour if she manages to build her own identity on the show.

15. Shreya Kalra

Shreya Kalra is a social media influencer and reality show personality. Viewers may remember her from Roadies and her digital content. She already understands camera pressure and online trolling, but Lock Upp will demand much more than just confidence.

With this lineup, Lock Upp 2 seems to be aiming for a mix of nostalgia, television fandom and Gen Z attention. The real question now is simple: are fans excited to watch these faces get locked inside Netflix’s jail, or are they still waiting for bigger controversial names to enter and shake up the game?

Meanwhile, Lock Upp 2 is all set to premiere tonight, June 27. It will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.