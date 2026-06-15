Four arrested in murder of Hyderabad influencer Chandi Masood

Police officials said the motive behind the crime appears to be linked to ongoing family disputes.

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Chandi Masood

Hyderabad: The Golconda police have arrested four persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of social media influencer Shaik Masood, popularly known as “Chandi Masood”, who was brutally killed on Friday, June 12.

According to police sources, Masood was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law, Sohail, and another associate following a dispute involving Masood and his wife. The accused reportedly barged into Masood’s residence and attacked him with knives in the presence of his parents.

Despite attempts to save him, Masood succumbed to his injuries. The incident created panic in the locality and drew widespread attention due to the victim’s popularity on social media platforms.

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Following the murder, the Golconda police registered a case and constituted special teams to trace the suspects. After an intensive investigation, the police apprehended four individuals, including a woman, and took them into custody for questioning.

Police officials said the motive behind the crime appears to be linked to ongoing family disputes. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused in the murder.

The arrested persons are expected to be produced before a court after the completion of preliminary interrogation. Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests in the case.

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