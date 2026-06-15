IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till June 21, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rain in Telangana till Sunday, June 21.

Till June 17, the state is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. However, from June 18 to 21, the state may witness heavy rain.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, which will remain valid till Sunday.

Meanwhile, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle that Hyderabad will witness scattered rain for the next three days. However, there will be excellent rain after June 18, he added.

For northern and eastern Telangana, he forecast intense thunderstorms in the coming days.

IMD forecasts rain in Hyderabad

In the case of the city, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till June 17.

Though Telangana districts have received rain in the past few days, temperatures are still above 40 degrees Celsius.

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As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Peddapalli district.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nampally.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast rain in the coming days, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.