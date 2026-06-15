Photos: Schools in Hyderabad reopen today as summer holidays end

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad reopened on Monday, June 15, as summer holidays came to an end.

As of this morning, many parents were seen dropping their children off at schools, and traffic was also witnessed near school premises.

Although the educational institutions were scheduled to reopen on Friday, June 12, the Telangana School Education Department revised the reopening date for schools for the academic year 2026–27.

The decision was taken after the government received several representations from different stakeholders requesting a change in the reopening date.

Working day announced to compensate for academic time

To make up for the academic time lost due to the postponement, the School Education Department has declared July 11, which falls on the second Saturday, as a regular working day instead of a holiday for all government and private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Schools reopen today

The department said this step is necessary to ensure that the prescribed instructional days under the Academic Calendar 2026–27 are maintained.

Schools reopen today

Schools reopen today

Summer holidays for schools in Hyderabad

The summer break for schools across the state started on April 24.

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Along with the reopening of schools today, the government has rolled out breakfast and milk/ragi schemes in 1,302 government schools and junior colleges. It will cover 1,44,610 students.

The Hare Krishna Movement and Mana Trust have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing breakfast and mid-day meals and distributing them to institutions.