Communal tension averted after clash in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Akbarbagh area of Malakpet on the night of Sunday, June 14, after a quarrel between two neighbouring families belonging to different communities escalated, prompting police to intensify security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the police, the dispute began on Sunday morning when the family of Imran alias Immu had hung clothes out to dry. Their neighbour, Dharmender, reportedly objected, alleging that water dripping from the clothes was falling into his house. The issue was initially resolved but flared up again in the evening, leading to a heated altercation between the two families.

During the confrontation, members of Imran’s family allegedly attacked Dharmender’s family. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with the police, who have initiated legal action.

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Speaking to the media, Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kiran Kumar Khare said that a case is being registered based on the complaint received. He added that the situation is currently under control and peaceful.

As news of the altercation spread, a large number of people gathered at the spot, with some attempting to give the incident a communal colour. In response, police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and security was tightened in the locality to maintain law and order.

The Hyderabad police appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony.