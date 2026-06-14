22-year-old held in Madhapur for peddling drugs from Vijaywada

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was apprehended for “peddling” drugs after police raided an apartment in Madhapur and also found eight individuals allegedly consuming prohibited substances in the flat, police said on Sunday, June 14.

Acting on credible information received on June 13, police teams raided the apartment and unearthed an illegal drug distribution and consumption network operating from the premises, a release from Cyberabad Police said.

During the operation, one accused person, Dhanekula Tharun Teja, a resident of Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found in possession of prohibited narcotic and psychotropic substances and confessed to procuring and supplying the same, it said.

During the search, 15 grams of MDMA Drug, 382 grams of OG Kush ganja, nine mobile phones, drug consumption materials and packing articles were seized.

The accused allegedly procured MDMA Drug and OG Kush ganja from two drug suppliers from Vijayawada, who are presently absconding, and was distributing them here, police added.

Efforts are in progress to apprehend them and identify the source from which they procured the contraband, police said.

During the raid, eight young individuals, who were reportedly seeking employment opportunities, were found consuming the narcotic substances, and they disclosed that they had been procuring the contraband from the accused for consumption.

(With inputs from PTI.)