Reunion or separation? Vijay-Sangeetha case grabs attention

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are once again making headlines. Fresh reports suggest the couple may be trying to resolve their differences and move towards reconciliation, even as their divorce case is set to come up for hearing on June 15.

Are Vijay and Sangeetha Getting Back Together?

According to several media reports, discussions are reportedly taking place between Vijay and Sangeetha to settle their differences peacefully. While there has been no official confirmation from either side, speculation about a reunion has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Reports also claim that Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has been helping both sides communicate and find common ground. However, these claims remain unverified.

Rumours about trouble in the couple’s marriage began after Sangeetha was absent from several important public events, including Vijay’s political campaigns and his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister. Her continued stay in London with their children further fuelled speculation about a possible separation.

The divorce petition was reportedly filed earlier this year under the Special Marriage Act, citing differences between the couple. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has publicly spoken about the case.

What Is Happening in the Divorce Case?

The divorce matter is scheduled for a crucial hearing on June 15. Reports suggest that recent conversations between both sides have shifted from confrontation to negotiation, leading to rumours of a possible settlement outside court. Still, no official statement has been released regarding the future of the case.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha comes from a Sri Lankan Tamil family based in London. She married Vijay in August 1999 and has largely stayed away from the spotlight. The couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Over the years, Sangeetha was often seen supporting Vijay at film events and family functions.

For now, reports about a reunion remain speculative. Fans and political observers are waiting for an official statement from Vijay or Sangeetha. The upcoming court hearing could provide more clarity on whether the couple will continue with the divorce proceedings or choose a path towards reconciliation.