Saudi Arabia mandates work permit for Premium Residency holders

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced a work permit requirement for holders of Premium Residency, with applications to be processed through the Qiwa labour platform for a fee of Saudi Riyals 100, according to a report by Arabic daily Okaz.

The requirement was announced by Qiwa, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s digital platform for labour services, as part of a wider set of clarifications covering employment procedures, training programmes and visa services.

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Under the system, business subscription fees are determined by the size of an establishment’s workforce and are calculated using the total number of employees registered under its unified number.

Qiwa also said participants in the Tamheer training programme can complete documentation of their training agreements electronically through the platform. These agreements, however, are excluded from Saudisation calculations and are not considered in employment contract compliance assessments.

The platform allows users to pay service charges through bank cards, SADAD payment numbers and its digital wallet.

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In guidance on resignation procedures, Qiwa said employees have up to seven days to withdraw a resignation request, provided no final decision has been taken by the employer during that period. It added that notice periods are governed by the terms agreed in individual employment contracts.

The platform further clarified that visa details cannot be altered once a visa has been issued. If incorrect information is submitted, the visa must be cancelled and a new one issued with the amended details.