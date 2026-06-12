Centre mulls policy for CBSE Class 12 students in West Asia

New Delhi: The Central Government on Friday, June 12, informed the Supreme Court that it is considering a policy for private CBSE Class 12 candidates in West Asia whose results remain pending after examinations were disrupted by the conflict in the region, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The submission came during the hearing of a petition seeking declaration of a Class 12 Improvement Examination result. The matter has been posted for further hearing on June 19.

Appearing before a vacation bench of Justices AG Masih and Vijay Bishnoi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the issue extended beyond an individual case and involved other students facing similar circumstances.

“The government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students,” Mehta told the court.

Also Read CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in several West Asian countries

Earlier hearing

Earlier, on June 8, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and its Regional Officer and sought their response to the plea.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the impact of the delay on students’ academic futures and asked the Board to explore a solution.

Student’s plea

The petitioner, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, appeared as a private candidate in the 2026 CBSE Class 12 Improvement Examination from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

According to the petition, his result was not declared when the CBSE announced Class 12 results on May 13, with his status marked as “Result Later”.

Patel argued that private candidates appearing for improvement examinations had not been clearly included in the assessment arrangement announced by the CBSE for students affected by examination disruptions in West Asia.

Exams cancelled amid regional conflict

Patel had registered for improvement in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Computer Science after taking the Class 12 examination in 2025.

However, examinations in several West Asian countries were disrupted after regional tensions escalated following US-Israeli military strikes on Iran. While Patel was able to appear for Physics and Chemistry, the examinations in Mathematics, English and Computer Science could not be conducted.

The CBSE subsequently introduced an alternative assessment framework for students whose examinations remained incomplete. The mechanism relies on school academic records, including periodic assessments and pre-board examinations.

According to the petition, Patel’s academic records are available with the International Indian School, Al Jubail, and can be used for evaluation under the scheme.

Admission plans affected

The petitioner submitted that the delay in declaration of his result has affected his ability to complete university admission formalities and pursue higher education opportunities.

He has sought directions to the CBSE to declare his result using the available academic records under the assessment framework. Alternatively, he has requested fresh examinations in Mathematics, English and Computer Science.