Saudi Arabia uncovers inscription linked to Islam’s 2nd caliph

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has announced the discovery of a rock inscription bearing the name of Umar ibn Al-Khattab, Islam’s second caliph, during archaeological survey work in Al-Mahd Governorate in the Madinah region.
The inscription reads— “Allah is the Protector of Umar ibn Al-Khattab in this world and the Hereafter. There is no god but Allah.” The commission described the find as a significant archaeological marker from the early Islamic period because of its association with one of Islam’s most influential leaders.
The discovery was among 1,774 archaeological elements documented during the first and second seasons of survey work in Al-Mahd Governorate, where researchers also registered 173 archaeological sites.
Wide range of discoveries
Survey teams worked across Al-Suwayriqiyah, Al-Muwayhiyah, Hadhah, Al-Amq and Al-Sa’biyah, uncovering evidence that reflects the region’s long history and cultural diversity.
The documented finds include 1,259 rock art panels, 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 11 stone structures, three archaeological palaces and buildings, two historic caravan routes and four wells.
Researchers also recorded Arabic poetic inscriptions carved into rocks, offering insights into the literary traditions and daily lives of communities that once inhabited or travelled through the area.
Preserving historical heritage
Announcing the findings on its official X account, the Heritage Commission said the discoveries reveal the stories of civilisations that passed through Al-Mahd over centuries and contribute to preserving the Kingdom’s historical legacy.
The commission said the results provide further evidence of continuous human presence in the region from pre-Islamic times through the early Islamic era, enriching Saudi Arabia’s archaeological record.
It added that archaeological survey and documentation projects will continue across the Kingdom as part of efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.