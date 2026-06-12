Saudi Arabia uncovers inscription linked to Islam’s 2nd caliph

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has announced the discovery of a rock inscription bearing the name of Umar ibn Al-Khattab, Islam’s second caliph, during archaeological survey work in Al-Mahd Governorate in the Madinah region.

The inscription reads— “Allah is the Protector of Umar ibn Al-Khattab in this world and the Hereafter. There is no god but Allah.” The commission described the find as a significant archaeological marker from the early Islamic period because of its association with one of Islam’s most influential leaders.

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The discovery was among 1,774 archaeological elements documented during the first and second seasons of survey work in Al-Mahd Governorate, where researchers also registered 173 archaeological sites.

اكتشافات المهد الأثرية تفتح نافذة على التاريخ الإسلامي، حيث يوثق كل نقش ورسمة صخرية إرث المنطقة ويعزز صون تراثها للأجيال القادمة.#هيئة_التراث pic.twitter.com/9jyAXAztgb — هيئة التراث (@MOCHeritage) June 9, 2026

Wide range of discoveries

Survey teams worked across Al-Suwayriqiyah, Al-Muwayhiyah, Hadhah, Al-Amq and Al-Sa’biyah, uncovering evidence that reflects the region’s long history and cultural diversity.

The documented finds include 1,259 rock art panels, 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 11 stone structures, three archaeological palaces and buildings, two historic caravan routes and four wells.

In Al-Mahd Governorate, Al-Madinah Region, the first and second seasons of our archaeological surveys uncovered remarkable sites that bring the stories of past civilizations to life, revealing new chapters in the history of this land.#SaudiHeritageCommission pic.twitter.com/jyPrw9qg7V — هيئة التراث (@MOCHeritage) June 9, 2026

Researchers also recorded Arabic poetic inscriptions carved into rocks, offering insights into the literary traditions and daily lives of communities that once inhabited or travelled through the area.

Preserving historical heritage

Announcing the findings on its official X account, the Heritage Commission said the discoveries reveal the stories of civilisations that passed through Al-Mahd over centuries and contribute to preserving the Kingdom’s historical legacy.

Every stone in Al-Mahd bears a memory, and every inscription preserves a story from a history that stretches back to the earliest days of the Islamic state.



Today, we unveil the secrets of our past and pass them on to future generations.#SaudiHeritageCommission pic.twitter.com/knAMVaC0nG — هيئة التراث (@MOCHeritage) June 9, 2026

The commission said the results provide further evidence of continuous human presence in the region from pre-Islamic times through the early Islamic era, enriching Saudi Arabia’s archaeological record.

It added that archaeological survey and documentation projects will continue across the Kingdom as part of efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.