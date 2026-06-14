CJP Protest in Hyderabad LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk addresses gathering

Hyderabad: The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) nationwide stir campaign reached Hyderabad today, with a protest currently taking place at Dharna Chowk.

The Hyderabad protest is part of a nationwide campaign being held across multiple cities between June 11 and June 20, including Pune, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bangalore, Jaipur and Delhi.

The protests are part of the party’s take on the NEET (UG) question paper leak under the Ministry of Education, with participants demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

11:13 am: Addressing the gathering, Sonam Wangchuk said that the CJP is not a political platform and its primary objective is to awaken every Indian. He said the movement aims to encourage the youth of the country to move forward and contribute positively to society.

Stressing the importance of long-term solutions, Wangchuk said that reforms in the education sector are essential and that the first step should be ensuring a fair and transparent examination system.

He added that everyone, including the Prime Minister, must be held accountable. Calling for stronger foundations in education, he said the system must be cleaned up and strengthened. Wangchuk also highlighted the need for a cleaner environment, emphasizing the importance of clean air and clean water.

Referring to the protests to protect KBR National Park, he said he was aware of the movement and expressed pride in the people of Hyderabad for raising their voice on environmental issues.

11:07 am: Slogans such as “Sonam Sir Tumko Laal Salaam” and “Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do” were raised after Sonam Wangchuk arrived at Dharna Chowk.

Hyderabad: Sonam Wangchuk arrived at the CJP protest in Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk. pic.twitter.com/uF1h7PIsoe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 14, 2026

10:58 am: Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk arrives to slogans of “Shiksha mantri kaisa ho, Sonam Wangchuk jaisa ho”

10:52 am: Potraits of Dr BR Ambedkar appear at Dharna Chowk protest

10:49 am: Evil PM Modi is protecting incapable Dharmendra Pradhan, along with many other anti nationals, Pradhan must resign: Akunuri Murali

10:41 am: Former IAS and ex Telangana Education Commission chief Akunuri Murali is in attendance at CJP protest

10:38 am: In a message for social harmony, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaayi, Charminar ke chaar sipaahi” slogans were raised

10:33 am: Some visuals from the protest site. Photos: Siasat.com/Veena Nair

10:31 am: “Government schools are in a poor condition. In many countries outside India, parents prefer government schools because the system provides quality education and facilities. Here, many families are forced to look elsewhere,” a participant at the protest said.

10:24 am: People at the protest were also raising concerns over the rising cost of school education in Telangana and the condition of government schools.

A female teacher participating in the demonstration said that poor infrastructure and inadequate facilities in government schools were forcing many parents to opt for expensive private institutions.

“I have every right to demand good education for my students. Government school students deserve better facilities and quality education,” she said.

10:23 am: Protesters chant “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa dho“, “Godi Media Hain Hain” slogans at Dharna Chowk protest