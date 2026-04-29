HYDRAA asks residents to vacate Muskin Cheruvu FTL within 10 days

The temporary residences and shops are being used as a barrier to prevent the development of the lake, HYDRAA said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 6:31 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 6:44 pm IST
Aerial view of Muskin Cheruvu FTL with dry areas and water body, as Hydraa demands residents vacate withi.
Muskin Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, April 29, asked people living in temporary sheds within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Muskin Cheruvu in Narsingi to vacate the place within 10 days.

According to HYDRAA, encroachers are using people as “human shields” to dump construction waste, pour soil and alter the form of the lake to undertake major constructions.

“The temporary residences and shops are used as a barrier to prevent the development of the lake. Despite being warned six months prior, the encroachers have still not budged from the spot,” the agency stated in a release.

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Muskin Cheruvu spans 52 acres, while including the buffer zone, it extends to 62 acres. Within this, a private company is claiming up to 18 acre of land, farmers possess 12 acre while is 4.20 acre is owned by various individuals, said HYDRAA.

The agency undertook an inspection and immediately stopped the bund construction.

Aerial view of Muskin Cheruvu FTL with eviction notices issued by Hydraa to residents within 10 days.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 6:31 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 6:44 pm IST

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