Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 43 complaints of land grab, encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 43 complaints regarding land grabbing and road encroachment during Prajavani on Monday, April 27.

Residents approached the agency and raised complaints about gates being erected on public roads in areas not designated as gated communities.

Residents from Overseas Bank Colony under Kapra Municipality complained that fencing and gates have been erected, cutting off access to at least four neighbouring colonies.

Connectivity affected as road vanishes

A 30-foot road was encroached in Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Suraram village, hampering the connectivity with Narsapur Road. The complainants said that it is affecting their daily commute.

Some complainants said that major layout violations were reported from Nacharam, where a 416-square-yard plot was allegedly expanded to 639 square yards by encroaching upon an adjoining road. Structures have been built and rented out, raising questions about unchecked illegal constructions and misuse of public land.

Encroachment of Park

Residents of SR Naik Nagar Colony in Jeedimetla division raised concerns over alleged encroachment of 11,000 square yards of land originally earmarked for a public park and community use in a 1984 layout. Locals fear losing one of the few open spaces left in the area.

Government land grabbed

In Shaikpet, 7 acres of government land was grabbed and construction is underway. Residents have demanded immediate intervention to prevent permanent loss of public land.

After receiving complaints, HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya reviewed the complaints and directed concerned officials to take necessary action. While assurances have been given, residents are now watching closely to see if enforcement will match the urgency of the issue.