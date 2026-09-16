KSRTC to launch Lakshadweep, Hyderabad tours from September 22

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC will launch its much-awaited Lakshadweep and Hyderabad tour packages on September 22, along with new online booking and waiting-list facilities for its Budget Tourism Cell.

Transport Minister C P John will inaugurate the initiatives at a function in Thiruvananthpuram, according to a statement on Wednesday, September 16.

The minister will felicitate 10 travellers selected for the first Lakshadweep tour and present awards to employees and units that recorded the best performance at the state level in July and August, the statement said.

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Under the new software, travellers will be able to book tickets online.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation will also introduce a waiting-list facility similar to the system used by the Indian Railways.

The corporation has announced details of its Hyderabad tour packages.

Two packages have been planned, covering three days and two nights, and two days and one night, respectively.

Accommodation, food and entry fee to tourist attractions are included in the packages.

The Lakshadweep package begins with a flight from Kochi and covers Agatti and Kalpitty islands. The three-night, four-day trip has been designed as a budget-friendly package, the statement said.

Travellers can choose between homestay and resort accommodation. The package includes the Lakshadweep permit, airport transfers, twin-sharing accommodation, food, Wi-Fi and insurance, it added.