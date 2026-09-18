Hyderabad: Dar-e-Nijaat has quickly emerged as one of the most-watched and trending Pakistani dramas among viewers in India. Starring Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Nameer Khan and Sheheryar Munawar in lead roles, the 2026 drama has managed to keep audiences hooked with its emotional storyline and complicated relationships.

So far, 13 episodes of Dar-e-Nijaat have aired, with all the episodes previously available on the YouTube channel Top Pakistani Dramas. However, fans looking forward to the latest episodes will notice a major change from today.

Where to watch Dar-e-Nijaat episodes 14 and 15?

Episodes 14 and 15 of Dar-e-Nijaat will stream exclusively on ARY Plus and will no longer be released on YouTube.

The drama is scheduled to stream on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm. ARY Digital stopped releasing new episodes of its dramas on YouTube from September 17, 2026, making ARY Plus the new destination for viewers wanting to catch the latest episodes.

More about the trending Pakistani drama

Written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed, Dar-e-Nijaat revolves around Zaryab, played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, a modern and ambitious young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her childhood sweetheart Zamil, played by Nameer Nawaz Khan, leaves her and marries another woman.

Heartbroken and carrying the emotional baggage of her past, Zaryab eventually enters a troubled marriage with Abu Bakar, played by Sheheryar Munawar, a grounded and deeply spiritual university professor.

The drama also features veteran actors including Sania Saeed as Abu Bakar’s mother Khushbakht and Saba Hameed, along with Sahar Hashmi and Romaisa Khan in supporting roles.

With the latest episodes no longer arriving on YouTube, fans in India will now have to shift to ARY Plus to find out what happens next.

Are you watching Dar-e-Nijaat? Tell us in the comments below.