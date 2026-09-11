Islamabad: Indian fans of Pakistani dramas had heaved a sigh of relief when makers came up with alternate YouTube channels after the official Pakistani drama channels were blocked in India. Several popular shows continued to reach Indian audiences through these channels, allowing fans to watch their favourite dramas without much hassle. However, things are set to change again, and this time, it could leave many drama lovers disappointed.

ARY Digital has announced a major shift in its digital strategy. From September 17, 2026, its dramas will no longer be available on YouTube and will instead be streamed exclusively on its official OTT platform, ARY Plus.

The move means viewers will have to shift from YouTube to the ARY Plus app to watch the channel’s popular shows. The platform, however, is free to download and its content is currently available without any subscription fee for now.

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Two trending Pakistani dramas in India currently

The move is likely to have more impact on Indian fans, as several Pakistani dramas currently popular among viewers here are being watched through alternate YouTube channels such as Top Pakistani Dramas.

One of the shows is Dar-e-Nijat, the 2026 Pakistani drama written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan. The series stars Sheheryar Munawar as Abu Bakar, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem as Zaryab and Nameer Khan as Zamil.

The drama revolves around themes of faith, guilt, heartbreak and redemption, exploring how its characters deal with personal struggles and societal expectations. So far, 11 episodes of the drama have aired.

Another popular title is Bas Tera Saath Ho, starring Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed. Written by Saira Raza and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the drama follows Anas as he navigates emotional struggles and a difficult family environment.

The show has also been receiving attention among Pakistani drama fans in India, with 38 episodes aired so far.

What does this mean for Indian fans?

While ARY Plus is free to watch, the shift from YouTube to a dedicated OTT platform could still be a change for Indian viewers who have become used to watching Pakistani dramas on alternate YouTube channels.

What do you think about ARY Digital’s big move? Would you shift to its OTT platform to continue watching your favourite Pakistani dramas? Comment below.