Hyderabad: Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government imposed restrictions on several Pakistani entertainment channels on YouTube, including major networks like ARY Digital, Har Pal Geo, and Hum TV. The blocked channels now display a message stating that the content is unavailable in India due to national security concerns.

However, despite the ban, Pakistani dramas have found a new way to reach their Indian audience. Producers and content creators from Pakistan’s entertainment industry have launched alternate YouTube channels, where ongoing and latest dramas are being uploaded with the same production quality as the original platforms.

Pakistani dramas on YouTube

Among the most popular of these alternate channels are —

Top Pakistani Dramas with 6.45 million subscribers

Drama Bazar with 1.18 million

Best Pakistani Dramas by DRM boasting 6.45 million subscribers

These channels are now streaming the latest episodes of trending dramas such as Parwarish and Humraaz.

About Pakistani drama Parwarish

Parwarish, originally aired on ARY Digital, premiered on April 7, 2025. The drama, produced by Fahad Mustafa’s Big Bang Entertainment, is directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui. It stars Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri, reuniting after their hit 2023 series Mayi Ri. New episodes are currently available on the Top Pakistani Dramas channel.

About Pakistani drama Humraaz

Meanwhile, Humraaz, produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and directed by Farooq Rind, features Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan in leading roles. Written by Misbah Nosheen, the drama is being aired on the Drama Bazar channel for Indian viewers.

Although fresh content is accessible through these alternate channels, older and recently concluded Pakistani dramas still remain unavailable in India due to the ongoing restrictions.