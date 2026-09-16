The lost art of sitting quietly with a book seems to be slowly disappearing in a world of endless scrolling, short videos and constant notifications. Reading is often squeezed between work, travel and busy schedules.

But Hyderabad has a space where people can put their phones away, pick up a book and simply enjoy reading.

The Coforge Public Library in Kothaguda offers free reading access and has a collection of more than 16,000 books. Open from 9 AM to 8 PM every day, it is a peaceful space for readers of different ages.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

A space for every kind of reader

The library has books across several genres, including fiction, thrillers, travel, self-help, health, spirituality, biographies, classics, comics and graphic novels.

It also has a fully digitised catalogue with RFID tagging, making it easier to search for and issue books. Professional librarians are available to assist readers.

The spacious, air-conditioned library has comfortable seating and energy-efficient lighting. Its wide aisles also make it wheelchair accessible.

A special world for children

The library has a dedicated children’s section with more than 4,500 books. Children can explore fairy tales, fantasy, history, science fiction, mystery and other subjects. The Hyderabad centre also has books in Telugu.

A dedicated kids’ zone provides a playful environment for young readers, encouraging them to explore books and develop an early interest in reading.

The library also has Braille books, making its collection more accessible to people with visual disabilities. iPads with access to thousands of digital titles are also available.

Reading is free

Visitors can enter and read at the library without paying a reading fee. They need to sign in when entering and sign out when leaving.

The library maintains a quiet atmosphere. Mobile phones should be kept on silent or vibration mode, while calls must be taken outside.

Eating and drinking are not allowed inside, except for plain water in a sealed bottle. Visitors are also asked not to move chairs or tables or put their feet on them.

Personal books, guides and heavy study materials are generally not permitted in the main reading halls. Large bags and personal belongings have to be kept in the designated storage area. CCTV surveillance is provided for security.

Leave the books on the table

Readers do not have to put books back on the shelves themselves after reading. They can leave them on the table, and library staff will return them to their proper places.

Visitors are expected to take care of the books. Writing, marking or damaging them is strictly prohibited.

Want to borrow books?

Reading inside the library is free, but borrowing requires membership. A refundable deposit of Rs 1,000 is required, providing lifetime access to the borrowing facility, subject to the library’s membership rules.

Membership is non-transferable. Books can be borrowed for 14 days and renewed once for another 14 days if they have not been reserved.

A late return attracts a fine of Rs 5 per day per book. Members with overdue books or unpaid fines cannot borrow or renew books until the dues are cleared.

Lost, damaged or defaced books may require the member to pay the replacement cost or an equivalent amount.

A quiet break from screen time

With 16,000+ books, a large children’s collection, Braille books, digital resources and free reading access, the library offers Hyderabad something increasingly valuable: uninterrupted time with books.

For students, families, professionals and book lovers, it can be a simple way to spend a few hours away from screens and rediscover the pleasure of reading.