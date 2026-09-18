Hyderabad’s love affair with cinema shows no signs of slowing down. From packed multiplexes to iconic single screens that continue to hold a special place in the hearts of moviegoers, the city’s theatre culture is witnessing an interesting revival. Adding to this growing excitement, Hyderabad has welcomed yet another revamped single-screen theatre today.

Mythri Shiva Ganga opens in Dilsukhnagar

The newly renovated Mythri Shiva Ganga in Gaddiannaram, Dilsukhnagar, has officially opened its doors to movie lovers today, September 18. The theatre began its first screenings with Mandaadi at 11:20 am, followed by Irumudi at 2 pm.

Bookings for the theatre are currently available exclusively through the District app.

The launch comes at a time when single-screen theatres are attempting to reinvent themselves to match the changing expectations of audiences. With multiplexes and OTT platforms becoming increasingly popular, traditional single screens have faced a challenging phase over the past few years.

However, the recent trend in Telugu cinema has shown that audiences are still willing to return to theatres when a film generates strong excitement and the cinema hall offers a premium viewing experience.

From Ganga Theatre to Mythri Shiva Ganga

Mythri Movie Makers appears to be tapping into this changing theatre culture. After transforming Vimal Theatre in Balanagar into a premium single-screen destination, the production house has now given Ganga Theatre in Dilsukhnagar a major makeover.

The revamped theatre, now known as Mythri Shiva Ganga, has been redesigned with modern interiors and upgraded technology, aiming to offer audiences an experience closer to that of premium multiplexes while retaining the charm of a single screen.

Among the major highlights are a 66×29-foot screen, 4K Christie projection and a 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system. The theatre also features a large auditorium and completely redesigned interiors.

The Paradise to be a major attraction

While the theatre has opened with its initial screenings, its bigger test is expected to come with a major Telugu release.

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is expected to be among the first big attractions at Mythri Shiva Ganga. With the film carrying considerable buzz, its release could give the revamped theatre an opportunity to showcase its upgraded cinematic experience to a larger audience.