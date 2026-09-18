Coffee has rapidly evolved from a simple morning routine into the cultural heartbeat of Hyderabad. Over the past few years, the city’s cafe scene has evolved into a vibrant space for artisanal brews, culture and art. At the forefront of this movement was Roastery Coffee House, which launched in Banjara Hills back in 2017 as one of the early pioneers of the farm-to-cup ethos.

What began as a beloved local spot soon captured coffee lovers across India with branches in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Lucknow, alongside an international footprint in Finland.

That journey of taking single-origin Indian coffee to the world recently earned well-deserved recognition. In a viral infographic released by digital network Seasia Stats, Roastery Coffee House was featured as India’s sole representative on a curated list of top speciality coffee shop chains by country. Seasia Stats is a digital media channel operated by Seasia.co, an independent online publisher focused on statistics from Southeast Asia and the wider continent.

Roastery Coffee House alongside regional giants

Sitting proudly on the list, Roastery stands alongside renowned international brands like Australia’s Toby Estate, South Korea’s Momos Coffee, Japan’s Sapporo Coffee Kan and China’s Manner Coffee.

The brand actively acknowledged the regional shoutout on Instagram, reaffirming its original ambition with a comment reading, ” Our idea is to take Indian coffee to the World”.

Roastery’s new branch in Hyderabad

It’s been a happening few months for Roastery Coffee House, as it has been in the news for opening its 15th branch in Jubilee Hills.

The cafe is being loved for its striking architectural homage to Taramati Baradari, the 17th-century Qutb Shahi music pavilion. For founder Nishant Sinha, anchoring their new outlet in local history was a full-circle moment. “We started from Hyderabad in Banjara Hills back in 2017, and it wouldn’t have been possible to build what we have today without this city,” he tells Siasat.com.