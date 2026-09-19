Why pahalwans loved this milk shop in Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar

Replete with iconic eateries that date back decades, Begum Bazar, a historic commercial hub in Hyderabad, is renowned for serving some of the richest North Indian- style street food and dairy delicacies. We have time and again explored some of the iconic spots in the area.

Another such spot is a 75+ year old milk shop. Tucked near the famous Chatri landmark, Balkishan Milk Bhandar stands out as a true institution, drawing crowds from all across the city. Ask any local about it and you are bound to hear the name of Pahalwan Lassi.

What makes this unassuming shop so famous, and why is its signature drink tied to pahalwans (wrestlers)? Siasat.com finds out.

Fueling Hyderabad’s pahalwans

As the name suggests, the story of Pahalwan Lassi is deeply intertwined with the wrestling culture that once thrived in Hyderabad’s Old City. Decades ago, Begum Bazar and its neighbouring areas housed several active akhadas (traditional wrestling arenas). Local wrestlers engaged in rigorous training sessions and required an intense, protein-packed recovery drink to sustain their stamina and strength.

Balkishan Milk Bhandar became the go-to spot for these men. The shop crafted a specialised, heavy-duty lassi engineered specifically for post-workout nutrition, made from ultra-thick curd derived from rich buffalo milk and loaded with natural fats. Over time, as word spread of the legendary drink that kept the local wrestlers going, everyday patrons began asking for the same power-packed brew. The nickname stuck.

The foundation of the lassi relies on full-fat curd churned manually using wooden beaters (madhani), achieving a silky yet dense consistency. Every glass is crowned with a thick layer of fresh, hand-scraped malai (cream) and a rich spoonful of slow-cooked rabri or khoya, making it even richer.

What else to try here?

Established over 75 years ago by Balkishan Yadav, the iconic shop is now proudly managed by the third generation of the family, continuing a rich legacy of taste and quality.

Stepping inside feels like taking a step back in time; its aged walls are lined with vintage photo frames of the founding elders and archival glimpses of Old City’s iconic wrestlers.

Beyond its iconic Pahalwan Lassi, Balkishan Milk Bhandar is equally celebrated for its seasonal Mango Lassi, thick Rabri, and warm Kesar Doodh simmered in large open vats during the cooler months. As a full-fledged traditional dairy house, it is also a staple destination in Begum Bazar for fresh set Dahi (curd), and hand-scraped Malai.