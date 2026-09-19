Saba Qamar: Fell in love with co-actor, he is married now

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has always been known for keeping her personal life away from the public eye. While her professional journey has often made headlines, the actress has rarely spoken openly about her relationships or marriage plans.

However, in a rare confession, Saba has now given fans a glimpse into her past, revealing that she was once in love with a co-star from one of her films.

The actress opened up about the mystery man during her first-ever meet-and-greet in London, which was held to raise funds for SKT Welfare at a charity event organised by Creative Teams.

Speaking to the audience, Saba Qamar revealed that she had developed feelings for a film co-star around two to four years ago, but chose not to disclose his identity.

“He’s married now. It feels really strange. It happened a long time ago. Well, maybe not that long ago, perhaps two or four years back. But I had a crush on him. I was in love with him. Maybe I fell in love with his character,” she said.

Saba also made it clear that the person she was referring to was a film actor and not someone she had worked with on television.

“I’m not talking about a TV actor. I’m talking about a film actor,” she clarified.

The actress then jokingly realised that her filmography could potentially give fans enough clues to figure out who she was talking about.

“Oh shit, I’ve only done two or four films,” she said, prompting laughter from the audience.

The host of the event also joined in on the fun and suggested that they quickly search Saba’s filmography online for clues. However, the actress immediately stopped the idea.

“No, skip that, please. Delete this. No one is going to use it,” she said, laughing.

Saba Qamar recalls how she moved on

Speaking about the experience, Saba appeared to take the entire episode in good humour. “Yes, it happens. You end up liking people, but…” she said before recalling a hilarious comment from her 14-year-old niece that helped her put things into perspective.

“I was fine after that. My 14-year-old niece told me, ‘Auntie, you were working in the jungle and there was no one around, that’s why your mind had gone crazy,’” Saba recalled.

The candid confession soon found its way onto social media, with a video from the event going viral. Fans immediately began trying to decode Saba’s comments, particularly her hint that she had worked with the mystery actor in a film.

Comment sections were soon filled with guesses about who the actress could have been referring to. However, Saba herself has not revealed the actor’s identity, leaving the speculation firmly in the realm of fan theories.

More about her career

Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actresses, with a strong body of work across films and television. Her notable films include Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli, with the latter earning her the Lux Style Award for Best Film Actress in 2023.

On television, she has featured in popular projects such as Baaghi, Cheekh, Fraud, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, Serial Killer, Case No. 9, Pamaal and Muamma. She has also appeared in Khuda Gawah in 2026 and is set to lead HUM TV’s upcoming drama Hurmat.