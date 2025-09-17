Islamabad: Saba Qamar is undoubtedly one of Pakistan’s biggest superstars, with a career spanning nearly two decades. Since her debut in 2004, she has dominated the entertainment industry, delivering unforgettable performances in both television and films. She even made waves across the border with her acclaimed role in Hindi Medium (2017) opposite the late Irrfan Khan.

Known for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, Saba has rarely shared details about her family or relationships. However, her fans have long been eager for news about her marriage. Last year, in an interview, the actress hinted at being in a happy and private relationship, fueling curiosity among her followers.

Now, wedding rumors are once again gaining momentum and it all began after the teasers for her upcoming drama Pamaal dropped. The reason behind the speculation is her co-star, actor Usman Mukhtar.

Interestingly, he has earned the reputation of being a “lucky charm” for his female co-stars, as many of them including Ushna Shah, Kubra Khan, Mahira Khan, Sarah Khan, and Mawra Hocane tied the knot rightafter working with him.

With Saba Qamar now starring opposite Usman Mukhtar, fans are buzzing with excitement, wondering if this time the trend will continue.

Well, only time will tell whether these speculations turn into reality.