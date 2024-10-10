Saba Qamar said NO to work with Salman Khan, called her ‘Chichora’

Mumbai: Pakistani actors have often charmed Indian audiences with their amazing performances, from Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan. And now, with the ban on Pakistani artists being lifted, fans are excited to see more collaborations between the stars of both nations. Fawad Khan has already announced his return to Bollywood with a new film alongside Vaani Kapoor, and the excitement among fans is palpable.

Amid these positive developments, an old video clip of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has resurfaced, sparking conversation online. The clip is from a 2015 episode of Good Morning Zindagi, a popular Pakistani TV show, in which Saba made some controversial remarks about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The comments, initially intended as lighthearted, have resurfaced online, reigniting debate.

In the resurfaced clip, Saba Qamar, who starred opposite the late Irrfan Khan in the hit Bollywood film Hindi Medium (2017), was seen participating in a fun segment where she was shown pictures of various Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Emraan Hashmi, Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Salman Khan. The segment involved hypothetically rejecting offers to work with these actors and giving reasons for her decisions.

When Salman Khan’s picture appeared on the screen, Saba humorously declined the offer, calling him a “chhichhora” (indecent). She added, “Ya Allah maaf kar de, Sallu bhaiya se bohot dar lagta hai” (God forgive me, I’m really scared of Salman). She even imitated his iconic Dabangg dance step, jokingly criticizing his style: “He doesn’t follow the choreographer at all. He invents his own styles. What is this, man?”

While the remarks were made in a playful context, some Salman Khan fans in India did not appreciate Saba’s choice of words, which led to a negative reaction at the time. Although the video originally aired in 2015, it is now going viral again.

Saba Qamar’s Clarification

When the controversy initially broke out, Saba Qamar swiftly clarified her stance. In a statement, she said that her remarks were made purely in jest and that she meant no disrespect toward Salman Khan or any other Bollywood actor.

Saba further elaborated that she had immense respect for Salman’s contribution to Indian cinema, expressing her gratitude for the love and opportunities she received while working in Bollywood.

Bollywood Debut and Success

Saba Qamar made her Bollywood debut with Hindi Medium in 2017, where she shared the screen with Irrfan Khan. The film, directed by Saket Chaudhary, was a romantic drama centered around the struggles of a middle-class couple trying to secure a prestigious education for their child. The movie was not only a critical success but also a box-office hit.

Since then, her fans have eagerly anticipated her return to Indian films. With the current climate improving between the two industries, viewers are hopeful for more collaborations between Pakistani stars like Saba and their Indian counterparts.