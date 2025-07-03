Adulterated ghee, paneer seized in raids on Hyderabad manufacturing units

Hyderabad: Food safety raids were conducted at various food manufacturing units in parts of Hyderabad by the Cyberabad police commissionarate on Wednesday July 2, during which major violations were discovered and large quantities of adulterated products were seized.

During the raids, manufacturing units were found without FSSAI license or necessary permissions, food products were being prepared in unhygienic conditions or using expired raw material.

Police also uncovered sale and distribution of food products without trade licenses, products without manufacturing or expiry dates, banned synthetic food colors and even child labour at some units.

A total of 46 cases were registered and 52 individuals were arrested while further investigation to trace the distribution network is underway.

Police in LB Nagar seized 575 litres of adulterated ghee, while 3,946 kg of adulterated ginger garlic paste was seized in Maheshwaram. Another 3,037 kg of the same was recovered from Malkajgiri. Additionally, 250 kg of adulterated paneer was seized in Bhongir.

In addition to this, various other food products like adulterated milk, turmeric powder, coriander powder, sweets, biscuits, ice creams, mineral water and bakery items were also seized during raids at the manufacturing units in Hyderabad.

Police has appealed to the citizens to check the manufacturing date and expiry date of the food products before purchasing.

Citizens can also reach out to the police to report about food manufacturing units which are violating the food safety and standards though the WhatsApp number 8712662666.