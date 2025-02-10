Restaurants in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar found flouting food safety rules

Hyderabad: Two restaurants in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar were found flouting food safety measures in a raid on Sunday, February 9.

Teams of the commissioner of food safety raided The Fort and Delish by Homes Kitchen. At The Fort, severe cockroach infestation was found, alongside very unhygienic refrigerators and unidentified vegetables stored in large quantities without any labels.

Exhaust fans at the restaurant in Hyderabad were greasy and oil was seen dripping from them. Utensils were not cleaned properly and the kitchen floor was found to be wet and with improper drainage. Mandatory pest control records were not available and food waste was not removed regularly.

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗯𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

08.02.2025



* Food waste was not removed at regular intervals.



* Exhaust fans found to be greasy and dripping oil.



* Medical fitness certificates of food handlers and Pest control records not available.



*… pic.twitter.com/P1qsmaYzsa — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 9, 2025

During inspections at Delish, the food safety inspecting teams detected several unlabelled raw materials left in the kitchen, food waste was not removed at regular intervals, exhaust fans were found to be greasy and dripping oil and medical fitness certificates of food handlers and pest control records were not available.

Food safety raids at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul, Narayanguda

Earlier this month, the food safety department conducted raids at Indian Durbar Restaurant in Narayanaguda and Hotel Ashoka in Lakdikapul.

At Indian Durbar Restaurant in Narayanaguda, the food safety team noted several hygiene and food safety violations including food handlers operating without aprons, boiled eggs stored near drains uncovered, and a severe cockroach infestation in the kitchen.

Further violations included food items in the fridge without preparation or expiry dates, rotten vegetables discarded due to fungal infestations, and sanitary items stored alongside food. Synthetic food colours were observed in use, and expired items, such as masala powder and flavoured syrups were discarded.

At Ashoka restaurant in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul, the food safety team noted that the kitchen was found in poor condition with untidy walls, a foul odour, and a cockroach infestation. Rusty vessels were discovered in both the kitchen and refrigerator and synthetic food colors were used in prepared dishes.

The inspection also uncovered rotten brinjal and cauliflower, which were promptly discarded. Despite more than 140 employees on-site, the hotel lacked a FoSTaC trained supervisor. Expired food items, including rosemary and curry-cut chicken, were found and discarded.