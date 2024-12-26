Over 4K food safety raids target restaurants in Hyderabad, F&B sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops and other premises in the Food and Beverage sector, since March, commissioner of health and family welfare, RV Karnan told Siasat.com.

The department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers. Inspectors have also found food businesses with uncovered bins, insect infestations particularly cockroaches or rats and spoiled vegetables. Another recurring violation was the failure of food handlers to wear gloves during food preparation.

What happens after a food safety raid?

A food safety raid at a restaurant or premises is a mere beginning to ensuring hygiene. Once violations are identified, the Food Safety Department conducts follow-ups to ensure that the required corrective measures have been implemented. If the premise fails to adhere to it, stringent action alongside penalties are levied. So far, 510 cases have been filed, 56 of which have led to prosecution so far. A total of Rs 66 lakh has been collected in penalties, and at least four business licenses have been suspended in the last six months.

Commissioner of health and family welfare, R V Karnan emphasized that the department aims to improve food safety standards rather than shut down businesses. He explained, “After inspections, restaurants in Hyderabad receive improvement notices. If they fail to comply, adjudication cases are filed for violations such as improper labelling or missing certificates. In cases where food is unsafe for human consumption, prosecution is pursued, and the case is presented before a criminal court.”

The department has launched a voluntary hygiene rating program for restaurants in Hyderabad, where a third-party agency evaluates food business operators. Additionally, it has begun registering street food vendors and over 3,500 have already signed up.

A special drive will be conducted soon to register an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 more street vendors.

Hygiene rating at a bakery in Attapur, Hyderabad

Hyderabad residents voice concerns over food safety in restaurants

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad residents shared mixed reactions to the ongoing food safety raids across eateries. A 26-year-old, Masi Zaman remarked, “I used to search for restaurant locations on Google, but now I check X to see if they’ve been raided or are safe to eat at.”

A 20-year-old student suggested, “Google should consider displaying hygiene ratings for restaurants,” while another added, “During raids, officials should verify if restaurants claiming to be Halal truly meet those standards.”

27-year-old Rahul critiqued the food safety raids, saying, “A raid without consequences is just a PR stunt.” Rekha, a 45-year-old mother voiced concerns for her children “It’s unacceptable that restaurants in Hyderabad with such poor practices are allowed to operate.”

Ravi Kumar echoed his frustration, stating, “What’s the point of these raids if nothing changes? We need stricter measures and real accountability to protect public health.”

On the other hand, Mohammed Abdul Mohsi, owner of Pista House shares, “Long before the raids started, we made sure to follow the FSSAI guidelines in all our branches. From conducting medical tests for staff members who come in contact with food to offering first-hand training, we have prioritized food safety from the ground up.”

Another restaurant owner in Banjara Hills said, “The food safety department’s expectations are unrealistic. They flagged us for not labelling items, even though our staff knows what’s what. Expired items weren’t in use, just stored aside.”

Poor hygiene could harm Hyderabad’s reputation as food hub

According to popular food blogger Mohd Zubair Ali, hygiene standards across the city’s eateries are far from uniform. “High-end restaurants in Hyderabad and reputed chains generally adhere to strict hygiene protocols. However, smaller eateries and roadside vendors often struggle with cleanliness due to a lack of resources or awareness. That said, some mid-tier establishments are now focusing more on hygiene, especially as customer expectations rise,” he told Siasat.com.

Zubair stresses that food safety issues could deter tourists and food enthusiasts, which could affect Hyderabad’s standing as the Creative City of Gastronomy, a title awarded by UNESCO. “Hyderabad is known for its diverse and unique food offerings, but if hygiene standards aren’t maintained, it risks losing its appeal to locals and tourists alike. Food safety is now an integral part of the experience,” he warns.