TGSWREIS students bag 26 state ranks in intermediate exams 2025

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, 13 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) bagged the state ranks ranging between 2 and 7 in the intermediate second year, and 13 state ranks between 2 and 16 in the intermediate first year exams held in March 2025.

TGSWREIS has achieved a 100% pass percentage in 35 of its junior colleges, and 26 state ranks in the Board of Intermediate Education exams, the results of which, were released on Tuesday, April 22.

A total of 26 TGSWREIS junior colleges secured a 100% pass percentage in the second year exams, while 9 colleges achieved the same distinction in the first year.

Some of the boys of TGSWREIS who got state ranks in intermediate exams 2025.

This year, a total of 13,940 students appeared for the intermediate second year examinations from TGSWREIS institutions, of which 11,979 students successfully passed, registering an impressive pass percentage of 86.16%. The first year intermediate results too were equally commendable, with a pass percentage of 77.48%.

Calling it “a record-breaking performance not witnessed in the last decade,” TGSWREIS secretary Alugu Varshini stated that the achievements were not only a testament to the students’ relentless dedication, but also reflected the tireless commitment of the teaching faculty, and the visionary leadership of the Society.

Praising the students for their hard work, determination, and resilience, Varshini also expressed deep appreciation for the principals and teaching staff of the high performing colleges, whose sustained mentoring and academic rigour played a pivotal role in these outcomes.