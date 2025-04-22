TGSWREIS launches 15-day summer camp to nurture future-ready skills

Hyderabad: With the aim of equipping students with skills to help them reach new heights, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has launched a 15-day summer camp.

The camp was inaugurated by its secretary, Alugu Varshini, at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Fine Arts School (TGSWRFAS) in Malkajgiri on Tuesday, April 22.

A total of 1,185 students—boys and girls from year 8 and year 9—have been selected from 237 schools to participate in the programme.

Students are receiving expert training in cheryl painting on khadi fabric, clay pottery, cartoon drawing, character building, visual storytelling, journalism and opinion writing, Banjara embroidery, photography and nature documentation, WWF-ANT nature education modules, Vedic mathematics, creative painting, and sculptural arts.

Also Read Tribal art and craft summer camp to be held in Masab Tank from Apr 28 to May 7

“Children in our Gurukulams are poised to become true visionaries of tomorrow—outshining even the privileged—for they are being moulded not merely as toppers, but as trailblazers,” said Alugu Varshini during the inauguration.

“Here, we don’t just teach subjects—we ignite potential. From million-rupee salaries to global scholarships, our students have redefined success,” she added.

She noted that the academic landscape is evolving rapidly, and while marks still matter, they are no longer the only measure of merit.

“Today, employers and institutions across the globe seek individuals who are creative, collaborative, and resilient. Skills are the real game-changers. Our institutions ensure learning extends beyond the classroom and into the real world,” she said.